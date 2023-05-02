Attorneys no longer with St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office assigned to 12 trials in coming weeks

Presiding Judge Elizabeth Hogan is giving the St. Louis Circuit Attorney until Thursday to tell judges which attorneys will be assigned to these cases.

ST. LOUIS — There are 12 trials scheduled during the next two weeks that are assigned to prosecutors who no longer work for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, and the presiding judge wants to know what she’s planning to do about it.

“The court has growing concerns that serious pending cases scheduled for jury trial are still assigned to attorneys who are no longer at the Circuit Attorney’s office,” wrote Presiding Judge Elizabeth Hogan in a letter to Gardner Tuesday. “Please forward the names of the assistant circuit attorneys who will be entering on each of the cases no later than Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. so I can let the bench know before the scheduled pre-trial conferences.”

Hogan also copied two members of the St. Louis Public Defender’s Office on the letter.

The letter shows former Chief Trial Assistant Marvin Teer is still listed as the attorney of record for two first-degree murder trials. He resigned in March.

Former Assistant Circuit Attorney Natalia Ogurkiewicz is listed as the attorney of record for five cases including two first-degree murder trials, two first-degree assault trials and one second-degree assault trial. She resigned on April 17.

Former Assistant Circuit Attorney Alex Polta is still listed as the attorney of record for a weapons case. His employment with the office ended Friday.

Former Assistant Circuit Attorney Nick Lake is still listed as the attorney of record for an involuntary manslaughter case and a second-degree murder case. His last day with the office was also Friday.

Former Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Desilets is still listed as the attorney of record for a first-degree murder case and a second-degree murder case. He resigned Monday.

Gardner’s spokeswoman Allison Hawk issued a statement Monday regarding the resignations, which read: