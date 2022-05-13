The Hoffmanns provide some R&R at new B&Bs in Augusta

David and Jerri Hoffmann renovated several old homes and B&Bs from original German Settlers.

AUGUSTA, Missouri — You can hop on a trolley and take in all the excitement that has Augusta abuzz.

It's a convenient way to see all the changes at the small town's wineries, the vineyards and the surrounding Katy Trail. There are now more choices to unplug and relax.

Augusta provides an opportunity to take in the history of the first German settlers. "Really interesting to come in here and see, I mean the flavor it was stepping back in time," Jerri Hoffmann with the Hoffmann Family of Companies, said.

Jerri and her husband David Hoffmann have renovated and opened six of 10 B&Bs, they have taken over and her favorite is a farmhouse from the 1820's.

"I love this property! I think it's the history, the character of it; there's an old barn that sits outside and in the evening you can sit out on the deck right off the master bedroom and have a nice glass of wine and watch the sunset over the vineyards," Jerri said.

David Hoffmann's favorite is a stone house and bunkhouse, "That one is right out in the country on a little lake. There are deer stands around it, it's a hunting lodge," Jerri said.

Families that are looking for a little getaway might want to check out the bungalow on Jackson Street. "It's a little yellow house, a two bedroom with a kitchen and dining room, cozy too with a fireplace," Jerri said.

A short drive down Walnut Street and you'll find, "A one bedroom little cottage and just beneath that we have two authentic log cabins we call Weinstrasse Cabins."

For the families who have kids and love the outdoors, "We also have fishing over at the lake, gator rides; our grandkids love getting in those gators."

A hostel hotel just off the Katy Trail will be available soon where you can jump off the trail and stay and bike. They're also planning a 5-star hotel within the next two years.

'We're just in love with the scenery out here, the country, the people are wonderful. Every time we go some place, whether it's a winery in France or a place in Tuscany, we look at each other and say 'Missouri is equally as beautiful, if not prettier,'" said Jerri.