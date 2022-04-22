New clothing boutique opening in Augusta

Augusta Clothing Company is opening during the Plein Air Art Festival.

ST. LOUIS — "Pretty woman walking down the street, pretty woman, Augusta's where you can now meet."

Augusta, Missouri, is not just for a winery outing but a day around town shopping and taking in the new sights.

The Plein Air Art Festival is April 21 to May 1 in Augusta and is the launch of Augusta Clothing Company.

Art festival judging will take place on Sunday, May 1, and before the streets are shut down with artists, folks will get a chance to celebrate the new women's boutique opening on Walnut Street.

5 On Your Side sat down with the owner, Jerri Hoffmann, who gave us a preview of what's to come.

"I think we're going back to the bricks and mortar more and more; I mean online is there to stay which we all know, but I think people do like the tangible experience of coming in and touching and feeling and trying on and it is social and it is fun," Hoffmann said.

If you enjoy shopping you know the level of fun she's talking about.

There was a lot of thought put into the branding they wanted for the area. They are always changing it up so there is a fresh resort feel that just blends perfectly, as grapes do in wine.

Jerri Hoffmann and her husband, David, own a number of wineries in the Augusta region. Jerri Hoffmann's shopping vision was important to the experience.

"We do things like Oliphant and Cassia in the more resort collection and jackets which I'm wearing now. Etienne Marseille is a new denim line, we're doing Frame, L'agence; we just have a lot of really fun things for people to come in and experience and see."

Retail is in her blood so opening her own boutique felt very natural.

"My family when they settled here from Germany opened the first Mercantile store out in Washington, Missouri," she said.

The department store of Washington was A. Kahmann Mercantile with dry goods, clothing and groceries.

Hoffmann had a message for everyone:

"It is never too late to follow your dreams, this has been a dream of mine for a long, long, long time so for all of you don't wait until your my age to do it."

There are more experiences to come to Augusta. They are planning trunk shows and possibly wine tasting.

Jerri and David Hoffmann have more visions for that building with a possible men's clothing store and a barrel vault cellar that could turn into a cigar bar.

"We've got something for everyone", Hoffmann said.

Some people have told the Hoffmanns they are building a vision with a very Bedford Falls feel, straight out of the movie "It's A Wonderful Life."

Hoffmann said she agrees, it is a wonderful life.

Augusta Clothing Company holds its grand opening Thursday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. before the main festivities for the Plein Art Festival.