'We asked and you answered!': Formula donations pour in for St. Louis Crisis Nursery

After the formula recall, they had to throw away hundreds of cans of formula.

When the baby formula recall hit recently, St. Louis Crisis Nursery was forced to throw out hundreds of donated cans. Their shelves were bare. They turned to social media for help.

The center posted on Instagram and Facebook: "If you can help us replace what we have lost and make sure we do not have to turn away any families who are in desperate need, please order from our Amazon Wish List."

That was posted on Thursday and over the weekend truckloads of formula from Amazon were showing up at St. Louis Crisis Nursery. They had to call in volunteers to help unload and stock the overwhelming amount of formula that continues to come in.





Molly Brown is senior clinical director for the St. Louis Crisis Nursery. "The amazon donations just started pouring in and we have such a surplus now that not only are we able to make sure our babies are fed, but we’re able to help some of our other agencies that we regularly partner with in the community," Brown said. "At a time when things feel heavy in our world, there’s so much good happening in St. Louis and we’re just proud to be a part of that."



The St. Louis crisis nursery helps over 4,000 kids and babies every year.

The Crisis Nursery's Emergency Fund Request program also helps support hundreds of families in need who are at risk of eviction and homelessness. It asks for your help in supporting that as well. Click here for more information.