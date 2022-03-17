BackStoppers helping families of Bonne Terre police officers shot in line of duty

The organization gives financial assistance to the families of officers killed or wounded in the line of duty.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — BackStoppers officials are already working on helping the families of two Bonne Terre police officers who were shot in the line of duty early Thursday.

Officer Lane Burns, 31, was killed. Corporal Garrett Worley, 27, was wounded. Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said late Thursday afternoon they were being told Worley was out of surgery and recovering.

“We’re going to be helping both families,” said Chief Ron Battelle, BackStoppers executive director. “Right now, we’re focusing on the deceased officer’s family.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said the Bonne Terre officers were shot, early Thursday, when they responded to a call for a disturbance in the Motel 6 on Highway K. As Burns and Worley approached, a man in the motel room came out and started shooting at officers. The officers fired back, killing the alleged gunman, James Emery, 21, of St. Louis.

Burns had been with the department for five years. Worley has been with the department for seven years.

“We’re going to meet with the families, today or tomorrow, and give them a check for $10,000 to cover immediate expenses," Battelle said. "Then, at an appropriate time after the funeral, we’re going to get together with them to go over their financial obligations.”

Battelle explained what the organization does for wounded officers.

“We have a catastrophic injury fund and we’ll give him some financial help throughout his recovery process,” he said.

Battelle reminds people how the BackStoppers organization works.

“Since October we’ve had seven line-of-duty deaths,” said Battelle. “So, that’s a big obligation we have, but we’re up to it. With the community’s support we’re going to be able to take care of these families.”