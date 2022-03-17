1 Bonne Terre police officer killed, another officer injured in shootout at motel

A suspect was also killed in the shootout, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Bonne Terre police officer is dead and another officer is injured after a man opened fire at a hotel overnight. The suspect is also dead according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said two Bonne Terre police officers responded to the Motel 6 on Highway K just before 12:30 Thursday morning for a report of a disturbance. As they approached the hotel room a man came out and started firing at the officers.

The officers fired back, killing the suspect, said MSHP. Both officers were also hit by gunfire. One of the officers was taken to a St. Francois County hospital where he died of his injuries.

The other officer was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. At last check Thursday morning he was in surgery.