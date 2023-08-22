Becky 'Queen of Carpet' estate sale this weekend benefits Dress For Success

The family of the late Becky Rothman, "The Queen of Carpet," said clothes and shoes from Rothman's closets will be up for grabs at the estate sale.

ST. LOUIS — The family of a St. Louis ‘queen’ is having an estate sale this weekend for a good cause.

Becky Rothman, "The Queen Of Carpet," was known for glamorous outfits and humor in her family flooring business commercials.

Becky fought kidney disease and died three months ago, leaving behind a lasting legacy of community service and a home full of treasures.

“So it's really funny because this is not something [she] and I discussed before she passed. So she has like 4 1/2 closets full of shoes and clothing. I was like, what am I going to do with all this stuff?” Becky’s daughter Rachel Reynolds said.

Reynolds said that was the moment she knew her mom could give back to the community one more time.

“We're hosting an auction followed by an estate sale at the American Legion in Creve Coeur. Mostly formal and casual clothes, outerwear, accessories, bags, purses and shoes. All the proceeds will be donated to Dress For Success,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said her mom worked with Dress For Success to get St. Louis women what they needed to thrive and be interview ready.

“She did help them pick out some clothes. She was wearing her green dress at the time and one of her crowns and helped them pick out clothes. They did little fashion shows for her, which she loved. And of course, made sure that they got some outfits for work and all that good stuff,” Reynolds said.

Dress For Success Global Ambassador Kesha Kent said Becky was an inspiration.

“Growing up to see the commercial, to see the energy, to see what she wore, to see her crowns, Iit was really exciting as a girl and as a young adult as well, growing up in St Louis,” Kent said.

Becky’s treasures will find new homes all while supporting future businesswomen like her in the community she loved so much.

“Such a pillar in our community. So why not do this? She’s the perfect person to honor like this. We will make sure that we keep that legacy that she taught us going: ‘You look good. You feel good.’ It's a thing. It really is,” Kent said.

Kent said she’s seen firsthand how Dress For Success programs have made a difference for people and is so grateful to the Rothman family for this donation.

The estate sale is this weekend at the Creve Coeur American Legion, 934 E Rue De LA Banque, on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sunday from 12 - 4 p.m. There's also an online auction going on.