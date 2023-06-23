Belleville considers ordinance allowing backyard chicken coops in city limits

If passed people in Belleville could own up to six hens, roosters would be banned along with butchering, and coops would be inspected one a year at a cost of $25.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — People who live in Belleville could soon be allowed to keep chickens in their back yard.

Chickens have historically been banned in the Belleville city limits.

Most 10-year-olds spend their summer playing, but Sullivan Coburn would rather chase chickens.

“I they have a playful nature and it gets an item off your grocery list,” said Sullivan Coburn.

Unfortunately for Sully, there’s one thing standing in the way.

“The City of Belleville has an ordinance that you can’t have chickens in the city,” said Megan McCarron. “My great grandfather started the Poultry Association in St. Clair County and chickens haven’t been legal the whole time I’ve been alive.”

Belleville voted down a 2015 attempt to legalize chickens in the city limits despite the fact that they’re already legal in nearby communities like Swansea, Edwardsville, and even the City of St. Louis.

“A lot of concerns were raised,” said McCarron. “I think a lot of it came from it being something new. Things like what do we do with the waste and what about the noise level. These are things that already exist with domestic pets.”

That could soon change after the Belleville Public Health and Housing Committee voted 6-0 to recommend the city draft an ordinance for consideration.

“I think everybody in the room was tired of hearing about chickens by the time the vote came around,” said McCarron.

If passed people in Belleville could own up to six hens, roosters would be banned along with butchering, and coops would be inspected one a year at a cost of $25.

“The roosters are loud,” said McCarron. “Hens are very quiet. Any of the concerns about noise are irrelevant when you don’t allow roosters.”

“It’s definitely quieter than having a dog,” said Coburn.

The proposed ordinance must pass one final committee meeting on July 11.