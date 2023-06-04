x
Ballwin man dies after car he was riding in crashes into abandoned truck on I-44

The driver was seriously injured and his passenger was killed.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A stock image of a broken windshield

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Ballwin man died after the car he was in crashed into an abandoned truck on Interstate 44 Saturday evening.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 5:10 p.m. on westbound I-44 near the Lindbergh Boulevard exit.

The crash report said a man was driving in the left lane in a 1999 Ford Contour. The report said he crashed into the back of a 2006 Ford F-550 that was abandoned and partially blocking the lane.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. His passenger, 31-year-old Thomas Brennecke, was pronounced dead a the scene of the crash.

No other information was provided.

