17 Major Case Squad investigators looking into homicide in Ferguson

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

FERGUSON, Mo. — A person was shot and killed inside a Ferguson home early Sunday morning, and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called in to help with the investigation.

According to a press release from the Major Case Squad, the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. at a home on Knollstone Drive. Police have not identified the victim.

The press release said the Ferguson police department was called to the home for a report of a home invasion. Investigators found that several people broke into the home looking for money. A person was found shot and killed in front of the house.

Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad. The release said there are now 17 investigators working on the case.

Police have not provided any details about the victim, and are withholding the person's identity until next of kin can be notified.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.