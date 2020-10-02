ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar has announced he is retiring, according to County Executive Sam Page.

“He took over a department during difficult times,” Page wrote on Twitter. “During his tenure, he created the Diversity and Inclusion Unit and obtained voter approval of Prop P, allowing police officers the raises they deserved. Thank you for your service.”

Belmar took over as chief in February 2014, but has been with the department for more than 30 years.

Page has not announced when Belmar’s retirement will be effective.

About nine months into his tenure as chief, riots and protests erupted in Ferguson following a controversial police shooting there. Belmar was widely criticized for how heavy-handed his department handled the protesters, including its use of police dogs as well as snipers atop large armored vehicles pointing their rifles at protesters during the daytime. Belmar said at the time that they were using the scopes on their rifles as “binoculars,” but he said he realized the “optics” were not good.

Then Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon stripped Belmar of his command of the protests and put the Missouri Highway Patrol in charge.

During community meetings, people frequently spoke of their support for Belmar’s handling of the protests.

Belmar again took heavy criticism after writing a letter to a federal judge in support of a drug dealer his department investigated. The drug dealer was the nephew of a police board member, and close ally of then County Executive Steve Stenger. Stenger also wrote a letter to the judge supporting the man.

The St. Louis County Police Board of Commissioners gave Belmar a written reprimand for sending the letter – the first time in the department’s history that a chief had been reprimanded.

One of Belmar's biggest accomplishments was the passage of Prop P, a sales tax increase voters approved in 2017 to raise money for public safety costs. The $50 million fund brought raises as high as $10,000 for some officers.

But he has again come under scrutiny following a $20 million jury verdict in favor of a gay police lieutenant who alleged he had been passed over for promotions during Belmar’s administration because he is gay. During the trial, police commanders had inconsistent statements and Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced he had launched a perjury investigation.

Since the verdict, Page replace four of the five members of the Police Board of Commissioners – the entity in charge of hiring and firing the police chief. But he also told a group of business leaders gathered for a police fundraiser days after the verdict that Belmar is, “a leader, not a quitter.”

