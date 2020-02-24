ST. LOUIS — The Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis announced its results from the third annual ‘Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard’ initiative.

The initiative evaluates employee practices of organizations in the St. Louis region.

This year, the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis recognized 17 St. Louis employers that demonstrated excellence in four areas of workplace gender equity – leadership, compensation, flexible work policies, and recruitment and retention.

“Our St. Louis honorees, recognized for efforts throughout 2019, have demonstrated a strong commitment to women in the workplace, and their achievements in making careers sustainable for working families are to be commended,” said Lisa Weingarth, executive director of WFSTL. “With local unemployment rates continuing to decrease, it’s more important than ever for area employers to improve their policies and practices to recruit, retain and advance women.”

Its scorecard recognized 17 small, medium and large companies in the St. Louis region that showed a strong commitment to women in the workplace through measurable outcomes, key policies and best practices, including demonstrating results with women in a minimum of 27% of top leadership roles; a minimum of 25% of women in the top 10% of the most highly compensated employees; a starting wage higher than the Missouri minimum wage; and family-friendly flexible work policies and recruitment and retention programs targeted at advancing women.

Small organizations (fewer than 50 employees)

The Simon Law Firm, P.C.

National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis

LaunchCode

Civil Design, Inc.

Krilogy LLC

Operation Food Search

Spry Digital

Weber Shandwick

Kaskaskia Engineering Group, LLC

Tueth, Keeney, Cooper, Mohan & Jackstadt, P.C.

Missouri Foundation for Health

Medium organizations (50-499 employees)

Brown Smith Wallace

Sapper Consulting

Wyman Center

Large organizations (500 or more employees)

Saint Louis University

St. Louis County Government

Washington University in St. Louis

For access to the scorecard and the organization’s 2020 action plan, click here

