St. Louis bike shop opening new location in City Foundry STL in late 2022

"With this new location, we want to show off the in-depth knowledge our staff has not only about bike models but also how to repair and maintain your bikes."

ST. LOUIS — A full-service bicycle retail and repair shop is coming to City Foundry STL in late 2022.

According to according to a news release from City Foundry, Big Shark Bicycle Company's new location, called Urban Shark City Foundry, will offer "a diverse inventory of bikes and products, full-service repairs, and professionally trained staff to help cyclists while continuing to promote a bike-friendly community within St. Louis."

The bicycle shop will open a 4,100-square-foot space beneath Alamo Drafthouse City Foundry, on the far west side of City Foundry STL, according to the release. The space will have the same feel as the company's downtown Urban Shark location.

"With this new location, we want to show off the in-depth knowledge our staff has not only about bike models but also how to repair and maintain your bikes,” Mike Weiss, owner and co-founder of Big Shark Bicycle Company, said in the release.

The City Foundry shop will have a complete showroom with displays of bicycles, products and accessories from "top-of-the-line" cycling brands, and a space fully equipped for repair and service requests. All products are sourced directly by Big Shark, according to the release, in order to erase supply chain problems.

A new, exclusive bike model, called "The STL" will be sold at the City Foundry store.



"The bike community of St. Louis continues to grow with the development of path networks including the Brickline Greenway, which will flow right through City Foundry STL making it a connecting point to much of the city,” Weiss said in the release. “This is a huge draw for us naturally but there is so much that this new location offers us including our ability to serve more of St. Louis."

Weiss added that the company is excited to join City Foundry, and to become a "departure point" for people in the community.

An exact opening date has not been announced for the bike shop.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.