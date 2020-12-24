BioSTL earns $2.96 million in Cares Act grant to launch new Pandemic Resiliency Center

The center will focus on innovations that can promote future pandemic response and recovery

ST. LOUIS — BioSTL has been awarded a $2.96 million competitive grant from the Economic Development Administration to create a Center for National Pandemic Resiliency through Bioscience.

The new center in St. Louis will be launched with around $750,000 in matching funds from BioSTL.

The new center is hoping to create a "laboratory for innovation" in the region designed to help communities throughout the country prevent, cure and recover from outbreaks of infectious disease and other health-related crises.

The center will focus on innovations that can promote future pandemic response and recovery, as well as economic resiliency.

“The new BioSTL Center for National Pandemic Resiliency in Biosciences will provide the critical laboratory capacity needed to generate and test pandemic response and resiliency innovations,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “It will also model and build economic resilience across the St. Louis region and the nation.”

