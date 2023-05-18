Black bear sighted in Jefferson County yard on Wednesday

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to be "bearwise."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to be "bearwise" after a black bear was sighted on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office shared a photo taken by a resident that showed the bear walking through a yard outside of Festus.

"This isn't uncommon and Missouri Dept. of Conservation says it'll likely happen more frequently as the bear population grows," the sheriff's office said. "These beautiful creatures are an exciting part of Missouri wildlife. But human-bear interactions can have bad consequences for both."

The sheriff's office reminded people of the following tips:

Never feed or approach bears

Keep food, garbage and recycling secured

Remove bird feeders when bears are active

Never leave pet food outside

Clean and store grills

Alert neighbors to bear activity

The Missouri Department of Conservation also has tips on how to be bear-aware. Above all, people should leave bears alone and not feed them under any circumstances, as it makes bears lose their natural fear of humans and teaches them to seek out humans as food providers.

A bear that is used to getting food from people may become aggressive and dangerous, MDC said. In that case, they'd have to be killed to keep people safe.

To avoid confrontations, hikers and campers are recommended to make noise such as clapping, singing or talking loudly, so as not to surprise bears. Traveling in groups is recommended.

Dogs should be kept leashed and people should be aware of signs of bears, such as tracks or claw and bite marks on trees.

Anyone who encounters a bear is advised not to corner it, and to walk away slowly with their arms raised. Speak in a calm, loud voice, and walk away slowly without turning your back to the bear.

Black bears are native to Missouri, but were nearly wiped out when settlers came to the area. However, they've been making a comeback in recent years, MDC said. Most black bears live south of Interstate 44, but some wanderers, especially subadult males, have been seen as far north as the Iowa line.

For more information on black bears in Missouri, click here.