Black officers organization reacts to St. Louis County chief's latest transfer

Chief Mary Barton has transferred a sergeant once under investigation for Facebook posts to a predominantly Black precinct

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County police sergeant who posted a series of offensive messages toward Black people, anti-police brutality advocates and those with dwarfism on his personal Facebook page has been transferred to a predominantly Black precinct.

The department confirmed Sgt. Grant Rummerfield was the subject of an internal affairs investigation in February.

On Friday, Chief Mary Barton transferred him to the North County Precinct.

Spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Granda said the police chief would not comment because it is a personnel matter.

Barton has been under fire for a series of racial incidents during her first year at the helm of the department. The Ethical Society of Police, a membership organization that represents primarily Black officers, issued a statement criticizing Rummerfield’s transfer.

It read: “Chief Barton recently said, ‘her highest priority is addressing the racial divide and racism within the department.’ Her words are often in conflict with her actions. Assigning Sgt. Rummerfield to the North County precinct is yet another example of poor decision making and an insensitivity for members of the community often disproportionately targeted by police based on race. Biases often influence behavior and Sgt. Rummerfield's race-based stereotypical remarks on his Facebook account are an indicator as to how his law enforcement decisions may be influenced by his implicit biases. Reassignment is not a resolution to a problem. And, we are unaware of any measures taken by Chief Barton to ensure Sgt. Rummerfield's biases don't impact his policing decisions.”

The organization released a statement when allegations against Rummerfield first surfaced.

It read: “Officers who publish racist, vile and ideologically violent posts cannot be trusted to perform their duties in a fair and impartial manner that is consistent with the professionalism citizens deserve. Posts like this illustrate his contempt for African Americans and their communities and a desire to mete out justice through violence upon those he has sworn to protect and serve. At some point, Chief Barton will have to demonstrate an intolerance for such behavior in a way that serves to deter future acts of bigotry by those under her command.”

Rummerfield’s Facebook page was deactivated in February.

The department’s social media policy states, “Employees shall not use any form of social media or social networking accessible to the public…in any way which adversely impacts the efficiency, effectiveness, or integrity of this department, its employees or themselves, including, but not limited to: impeding the performance of the employee’s duties; impairing or interfering with discipline; or undermining the mission of, operation of, and/or public confidence in the department.”

5 On Your Side received screenshots of the posts in question.

They included:

Jan. 5: A link to a story titled: “No charges against Wis. officer who shot Jacob Blake” above a picture of two officers with their guns drawn confronting Blake inside his SUV. Above it, he wrote: “I don’t understand why there would be rioting. The protestors are getting exactly what they asked for. Justice. This is what justice looks like.”

June 10, 2020: A meme of protesters putting their middle fingers in the faces of officers with a quote from conservative radio host Larry Elder, which read: “Maybe it’s the people, not the cops, that need ‘better training.'” Above it, Rummerfield wrote: “Imagine walking up and doing this to any person, other than a police officer, and feeling completely comfortable you are not going to get knocked the (expletive) out.”

June 19, 2020: Rummerfield commented on a story titled: “Boston: Members of midget crime gang suspected of 55 break-ins.” He wrote: “They should throw the book at ’em! A life sentence of hard labor (making lollipops)!”

July 31, 2019: He posted a picture of a man looking outside the door to his house. Above it, Rummerfield wrote: “Me checking outside to make sure I still hate the general public.”