Black-owned businesses you can support in the St. Louis area

Here's a running list of some black-owned businesses in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Many are looking for ways to support local black communities.

Here are some black-owned businesses in the St. Louis area:

RESTAURANTS

BUSINESS SERVICES

These businesses were found on https://everydaywespend.com/

Attorney Marie Allen, J.D., MBA – Bankruptcy Law

Benefits To Go

Blue Key Realty, LLC

Brown-Kortkamp Realty Company

CAAAB – Center for the Acceleration of African American Business

Cedric Scott Photography

Compass Retirement Solutions, LLC

CiG Designs

Charles French, Media Design Consultant

CMR Design Group, LLC

Custom Prints

Creative Edge Visual Branding

Couture Services & Tax Prep LLC

Davis Associates, Certified Public Accountants

Delux Magazine

Dirtless Cleaning LLC

Everyday We Spend

Fuse Advertising

Idex Photography & Multimedia

Infinite Occasions – Banquet & Conference Center

IDream Photography

Ink on Design

J.Thomas Carpet Cleaning

JoMonique Photography

Law Office of Celestine Dotson LLC

Martin Insurance Service, LLC

Mountain Top Advisors

Nationwide – Jerome Smart

One Stop Shop Imprints

Planet G8

Platinum Tax

Phoenix Realty Co., LLC

Pinxit Photo

Taxes by Tiaa

The Cahill Partnership – A Full Service Law Firm

The Perfect Place – Event Venue

The Law Office of Tracy A. Brown, P.C.

Thornton Tax Firm LLC

The Hemphill Law Office – Tickets To Go

Raw Blend

Richard G. Hughes & Associates

Scarborough’s Tax Affair