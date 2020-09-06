x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

Black-owned businesses you can support in the St. Louis area

Here's a running list of some black-owned businesses in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Many are looking for ways to support local black communities.

Here are some black-owned businesses in the St. Louis area:

RESTAURANTS

BUSINESS SERVICES

These businesses were found on https://everydaywespend.com/ 

  • Attorney Marie Allen, J.D., MBA – Bankruptcy Law
  • Benefits To Go
  • Blue Key Realty, LLC
  • Brown-Kortkamp Realty Company
  • CAAAB – Center for the Acceleration of African American Business
  • Cedric Scott Photography
  • Compass Retirement Solutions, LLC
  • CiG Designs
  • Charles French, Media Design Consultant
  • CMR Design Group, LLC
  • Custom Prints
  • Creative Edge Visual Branding
  • Couture Services & Tax Prep LLC
  • Davis Associates, Certified Public Accountants
  • Delux Magazine
  • Dirtless Cleaning LLC
  • Everyday We Spend
  • Fuse Advertising
  • Idex Photography & Multimedia
  • Infinite Occasions – Banquet & Conference Center
  • IDream Photography
  • Ink on Design
  • J.Thomas Carpet Cleaning
  • JoMonique Photography
  • Law Office of Celestine Dotson LLC
  • Martin Insurance Service, LLC
  • Mountain Top Advisors
  • Nationwide – Jerome Smart
  • One Stop Shop Imprints
  • Planet G8
  • Platinum Tax
  • Phoenix Realty Co., LLC
  • Pinxit Photo
  • Taxes by Tiaa
  • The Cahill Partnership – A Full Service Law Firm
  • The Perfect Place – Event Venue
  • The Law Office of Tracy A. Brown, P.C.
  • Thornton Tax Firm LLC
  • The Hemphill Law Office – Tickets To Go
  • Raw Blend
  • Richard G. Hughes & Associates
  • Scarborough’s Tax Affair

Editor's note: This story will continue to be updated, please click here to send us an email to be added