Black-owned businesses you can support in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Many are looking for ways to support local black communities.
Here are some black-owned businesses in the St. Louis area:
RESTAURANTS
- Bait
- Bar Italia
- Big Boyz Burgers & More
- Big Mama’s BBQ
- BusLoop Burgers
- C. Oliver Coffee & Flower Bar
- Caribbean Delight
- Cathy’s Kitchen
- Cupcake Fetish
- De Palm Tree
- Drake’s Place
- Eddie’s Southtown Donuts
- Emmanuel’s Family Restaurant
- Five Aces Bar-B-Que
- Gourmet Soul
- Gulf Shores
- JC Supper Club
- Jerk Soul
- Krab Kingz
- Mom's Soul Food Kitchen
- Nephews Grille
- Pharoah's Donuts
- Prime 55
- Sweet Art
- Smoki O's
- Sweetie Pie's
- Seafood by Crushed Velvet
BUSINESS SERVICES
These businesses were found on https://everydaywespend.com/
- Attorney Marie Allen, J.D., MBA – Bankruptcy Law
- Benefits To Go
- Blue Key Realty, LLC
- Brown-Kortkamp Realty Company
- CAAAB – Center for the Acceleration of African American Business
- Cedric Scott Photography
- Compass Retirement Solutions, LLC
- CiG Designs
- Charles French, Media Design Consultant
- CMR Design Group, LLC
- Custom Prints
- Creative Edge Visual Branding
- Couture Services & Tax Prep LLC
- Davis Associates, Certified Public Accountants
- Delux Magazine
- Dirtless Cleaning LLC
- Everyday We Spend
- Fuse Advertising
- Idex Photography & Multimedia
- Infinite Occasions – Banquet & Conference Center
- IDream Photography
- Ink on Design
- J.Thomas Carpet Cleaning
- JoMonique Photography
- Law Office of Celestine Dotson LLC
- Martin Insurance Service, LLC
- Mountain Top Advisors
- Nationwide – Jerome Smart
- One Stop Shop Imprints
- Planet G8
- Platinum Tax
- Phoenix Realty Co., LLC
- Pinxit Photo
- Taxes by Tiaa
- The Cahill Partnership – A Full Service Law Firm
- The Perfect Place – Event Venue
- The Law Office of Tracy A. Brown, P.C.
- Thornton Tax Firm LLC
- The Hemphill Law Office – Tickets To Go
- Raw Blend
- Richard G. Hughes & Associates
- Scarborough’s Tax Affair
Editor's note: This story will continue to be updated, please click here to send us an email to be added