Black student admits to writing racist graffiti at Parkway Central, district investigating another incident at Parkway North

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Black student admitted to writing the racist graffiti that sparked a walkout at Parkway Central, and district leaders said they are investigating a second incident at Parkway North High School.

In a letter to students and their families, the district said the evidence they found led to a single student, who admitted to writing the messages.

"The student responsible is not white," the letter from Superintendent Keith Marty said, "however this does not diminish the hurt it caused or the negative impact it has had on our entire community."

The letter said the student is facing "severe disciplinary consequences and referral to law enforcement for investigation." The letter said they are working to understand why the student would write the messages.

The messages were found on the walls of two bathrooms at Parkway Central on Wednesday.

The next day, students walked out of class in protest. A 5 On Your Side photographer at the scene showed a large group of students walking out of the school.

In the letter on Tuesday, Superintendent Marty also said the district is investigating a separate incident at Parkway North High School.

A district spokeswoman said there were racist messages also found on Wednesday in the bathroom at Parkway North, but did not provide any other information. She said the district was close to finding the culprit of that incident.