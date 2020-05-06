Black transgender community to march against injustice

"It is my belief that black queer and transgender people are the most marginalized within black people," said the event organizer

ST. LOUIS — The LGBTQ community typically marches in June to celebrate pride. This year, some in St. Louis will gather with a different tone.

Charles Buchanan with Flower Boi support group, is organizing a march to address injustice for black transgender people.

“I’m exhausted. I’m tired of living at those intersections and feeling attacked at various situations,” said Buchanan. “It is my belief that black queer and transgender people are the most marginalized within black people.”

Buchanan’s event, Rally: Pride Is Cancelled, will happen Friday at 6:30 p.m. Participants will march down Manchester Avenue.

He hopes thousands of people to join him.

“I want them to say I believe in justice and I want that justice now,” said Buchanan. “We are the Show Me state. Let’s hold up to that name.”

Buchanan said the march doesn’t just rally support for the Black Lives Matter movement. He wants Black Lives Matter to specifically stand up for the black transgender community too, referencing police brutality in the Stonewall Riots 50 years ago.

“We need to see the building of large coalitions between Black Lives Matter and Metro Trans Umbrella Group. We need them to be in the same space at the same time,” he explained.