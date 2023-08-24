Suspect who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy near Troy, Missouri, found

TROY, Missouri — The suspect who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy near Troy, Missouri was found Thursday night, police said. The injured deputy has been taken to Saint Louis University Hospital.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert as they searched for 54-year-old Thomas Varvera who was last seen around 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Creech School Road in Troy.
Varvera was found late Thursday night, MSHP said.
According to MSHP, Varvera shot at a sheriff's deputy as they approached a residence he was in.
One officer was struck. Police did not immediately release information regarding their condition.
A Blue Alert is used to alert the public about violent offenders who have killed, seriously injured or pose an imminent and credible threat to law enforcement, according to MSHP.
This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as information becomes available.