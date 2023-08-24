Suspect who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy near Troy, Missouri, found

Police were searching for 54-year-old Thomas Varvera last seen around 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Creech School Road in Troy. He has been found.

TROY, Missouri — The suspect who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy near Troy, Missouri was found Thursday night, police said. The injured deputy has been taken to Saint Louis University Hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert as they searched for 54-year-old Thomas Varvera who was last seen around 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Creech School Road in Troy.

Varvera was found late Thursday night, MSHP said.

According to MSHP, Varvera shot at a sheriff's deputy as they approached a residence he was in.

One officer was struck. Police did not immediately release information regarding their condition.

A Blue Alert is used to alert the public about violent offenders who have killed, seriously injured or pose an imminent and credible threat to law enforcement, according to MSHP.