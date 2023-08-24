Deadly incident Wednesday night near Pontoon Beach

At the scene, 5 On Your Side saw a heavy police presence and a body lying in the middle of the road on Illinois Highway 162.

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — 5 On Your Side is working to learn more about a deadly incident overnight near Pontoon Beach.

The incident started at about 11 p.m. Wednesday along Illinois Highway 162 near Mockingbird Lane and Horseshoe Lake Road.

At the scene, 5 On Your Side saw a body lying in the middle of the road and a heavy police presence. The highway was closed to traffic as police investigated.

As of Thursday morning, there was still no word on the circumstances surrounding the crime scene.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.