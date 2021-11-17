Blue Angels prepare to dazzle crowds at 2022 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show

The Blue Angels haven't performed in St. Louis since 2019. They'll make history in 2022 with the St. Louis County-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut here

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will buzz through the sky over St. Louis County in 2022, and now is your chance to secure a ticket to see the high-flying show.

Two Blue Angels lieutenants flew into the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield Wednesday morning on board a Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. They touched down in the county to preview and start planning the 2022 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo.

The show is set for June 11-12, 2022.

It’ll be the first time the Blue Angels have performed in St. Louis since 2019, and it’ll also make history with the St. Louis County-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area.

“We are extremely excited to be here in St. Louis,” said Lt. Scott Goossens, Blue Angel No. 7. “We can’t wait to get back here next summer and bring the Super Hornet home to St. Louis with the Blue Angels and get everybody a good first look at that. And that process starts today.”

“It’ll be the first time the F/A-18 Super Hornet and C-130J Super Hercules are coming to St. Louis for the air show, and we couldn’t be more excited to carry out our mission here,” added Lt. Katlin Forster, Blue Angel No. 8.

A limited number of tickets for the 2022 show went on sale Wednesday. More information can be found on the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show website.

Besides the air show, there will be plenty of activities on the ground, with a heavy focus on STEM activities and demonstrations.

“Kids of all ages can interact with science, technology, engineering and math,” said air show and STEM expo coordinator Mark Sutherland.