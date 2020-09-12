Blue Angels returning to Spirit of St. Louis Air Show in 2022

The air show is scheduled for June 11-12, 2022

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to the skies above Chesterfield to headline the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo in 2022.

The flight demonstration squadron will be performing in its newest Missouri-made Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets. The Blue Angels have previously performed in an older model.

“The US Navy Blue Angels are the epitome of excellence and teamwork, and their displays never fail to wow audiences everywhere,” said John Bales, Spirit of St. Louis Airport director and president of the air show's committee, in a press release. “This will be the first time the team will perform here in the Super Hornets and we are excited to have them as our headliners in 2022 as we celebrate Missouri innovation, inspire students towards careers in STEM, and thrill our guests with amazing performances from historic and modern aviation.”

BREAKING: The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo RETURNS June 11th-12th, 2022! Featuring the U.S. Navy @BlueAngels and their upgraded, #STL made Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets!



We missed you #BlueAngels! pic.twitter.com/SjyVqQWZtK — SpiritOfSTLAirshow (@SpiritAirshow) December 8, 2020

The 2022 air show is scheduled for June 11-12 at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield. The location has held previous air shows in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Tickets will be sold online only. Additional performers will be announced in 2021 and 2022.

“The return of the non-socially-distanced Blue Angels flying just 18 inches apart, combined with other amazing aviators, will make this event one of the top regional events in 2022,” Bales said. “We look forward to hosting all our guests in a safe and healthy environment and bringing them memories they will talk about for a lifetime.”