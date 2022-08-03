Blues fans arrive at game with fewer COVID-19 restrictions in place

Tuesday was the first home game where fans could show up to Enterprise Center without having to show proof of vaccination.

ST. LOUIS — The Blues were back on home ice Tuesday night. As always, fans packed the Enterprise Center and they did so with fewer COVID restrictions in place.

"We’re all out here to support the Blues you know," a group of fans cheered as they arrived.

Tuesday was the first home game where fans could show up to Enterprise Center without having to show proof of vaccination. Fans recall having to provide documentation upon arrival in the past.

Some called it an inconvenience.

"It was but it was minor,” Aaron Fricke said.

"The Blues did a good job of getting people through the line pretty quick,” Patrick O’Donnell added.

Fans happily obliged as the city worked to get COVID-19 under control. Now, the tide appears to be turning a bit. Fewer cases and now, fewer restrictions.

"I think it's a good indication that we’re moving forward, progressing,” O’Donnell said.

Sunday, the city relaxed its mask mandate, which meant fans didn't have to mask up Tuesday night.

"Mask or no mask, it doesn't matter to me,” a Blues fan said.

"I'm comfortable with it. I'm fully vaccinated. I've had COVID. Fully comfortable with everything they're doing,” Fricke added.

Many fans say they feel safe with the relaxed guidelines.

"I've been vaccinated, got my booster,” Ken Fricke said.

In fact, many are hoping it will soon mean COVID restrictions are a thing of the past.

"It's gotten old” he continued.