North St. Louis to get $39M in ARPA funding after bill passes Board of Aldermen

The federal revitalization would span across North Grand Boulevard, Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and other struggling north side areas.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Monday unanimously passed Board Bill 82, which provides $39 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for north St. Louis.

Of the $39 million, $37 million will be allocated for small businesses, nonprofits and neighborhood economic development.

The remaining $2 million will go to improve Americans with Disabilities Act compliance throughout the city.

“I have to thank the members of the Board of Aldermen, especially Ald. Sharon Tyus, for working diligently to advance this bill forward," said Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed in a statement. "The Board has worked tirelessly to ensure that the people of North St. Louis get the funding that they need and deserve in a quick and expedient manner. Our residents deserve the safety, stability, and access to opportunities these funds will provide.”

According to Reed's office, the bill is now law and does not require the signature of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones since it passed unanimously. Mayor Jones could veto it though. She has 10 days to make that decision.

The measure was previously line-item vetoed by Mayor Jones due to compliance issues with US Treasury guidelines. The Board of Aldermen, however, gave the COVID-relief plan the green light, pushing it forward.

It then went to the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, which is made up of Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green and Reed. After some back-and-forth, it was approved unanimously last month.

The bill then went back to the Board of Aldermen, where it had to go through two more votes to become law.

The bill received its final vote on Monday, where the Board of Aldermen unanimously passed it.