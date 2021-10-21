Boat still stuck along Chain of Rocks in Mississippi River

The boat has been stuck since Oct. 5 as the owners get bids for a company to remove it.

RIVERVIEW, Mo. — A boat is still stuck in the Mississippi River and there's no word on when it could get broken free. As of Thursday afternoon, it hasn't budged from its spot along the Chain of Rocks.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it's monitoring the situation while the wreckage is being assessed by a private salvage company. 5 On Your Side was told the owners are getting bids from tow companies to remove it. The boat has been stuck in that spot a few miles north of downtown St. Louis since Oct. 5.

Right now, the Coast Guard is monitoring to make sure the boat doesn't cause pollution in the water or become a hazard.

5 On Your Side reached out to one tow company that offered a bid to remove it. Tow Boat U.S. in St. Charles said their bid was denied. The company said another tow company was hired but was unsuccessful in removing the boat. On Wednesday, Tow Boat U.S. said they gave a new bid and are waiting to see if it's accepted.

5 On Your Side reached out to Tow Boat U.S. Thursday afternoon for an update on the boat's possible removal. We will update this story when we learn more information.