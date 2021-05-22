Body of missing Illinois man recovered from Mississippi River

Edward Mahoney, 27, from Bethalto had not been seen by his family since November 2020

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The body of a missing Bethalto, Illinois, man was pulled from the Mississippi River on Friday and identified as 27-year-old Edward Mahoney.

Barge employees at the Phillips 66 loading dock in Hartford spotted the body in the water just past 4:30 p.m.

Mahoney's family reported him missing in November 2020. Alton Police had been investigating the missing-person case. No further information has been released.

There will be an autopsy later.