Body of missing Illinois man recovered from Mississippi River

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The body of a missing Bethalto, Illinois, man was pulled from the Mississippi River on Friday and identified as 27-year-old Edward Mahoney.
Barge employees at the Phillips 66 loading dock in Hartford spotted the body in the water just past 4:30 p.m.
Mahoney's family reported him missing in November 2020. Alton Police had been investigating the missing-person case. No further information has been released.
There will be an autopsy later.
The Hartford Police Department, Alton PD, Bethalto PD and Madison County Coroner’s Office will continue investigating Mahoney's death.