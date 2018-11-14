ST. LOUIS – The body of a missing St. Louis dancer has been found, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Raffaella Stroik, 23, was found dead Wednesday in Mark Twain Lake around 9:40 a.m., south of the Mark Twain Lake State Park Highway 107 boat ramp.

A private plane pilot found what he believed to be a person in the water and notified the state patrol. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division responded and recovered Stroik’s body.

The last time she was seen was the morning of Nov. 12 at Whole Foods on Town and Country Crossing Drive. Her car was found the same day – about two hours away at Mark Twain Lake State Park near a boat ramp. Police have not released the cause of death.

Officials plan to release more details at a 2 p.m. press conference.

A page on St. Louis Ballet's website said she joined the dance company in 2017.

