Man whose body was found in Mississippi River identified

The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office used fingerprints to identify the 46-year-old.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains of a man who was found dead in the Mississippi River after police say he ran from them May 27.

Forensic experts used fingerprints to identify the remains of 46-year-old James Schmutz.

Police sources told 5 On Your Side he ran from them after they were called to the north leg of the Gateway Arch at about 9 a.m. on May 25. When they arrived, police saw him run into the river, but later come out of the water, so they called off a search and rescue operation.

Then, two days later, people aboard the Gateway Arch Riverboat spotted a body floating near the cables anchoring the boat to the shore and called police.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is still awaiting toxicology results, so a cause and manner of death has not yet been determined, although drowning is suspected.