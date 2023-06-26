Granite City home destroyed by natural gas explosion

Investigators from the fire department and the ATF are investigating the source of the natural gas that they said caused the explosion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — No one was injured in a natural gas explosion that destroyed a home in Granite City, Illinois, early Monday.

The explosion happened at about 2:45 Monday morning at a home near the intersection of St. Clair and Dale avenues, Granite City Assistant Fire Chief Rich Moore said.

Moore said no one was inside the home at the time of the explosion, and no injuries were reported.

Nearby homes were damaged by the explosion. Video from the scene showed a garage door on the ground across the street.

Moore said the explosion did not appear to be suspicious.

Investigators from the fire department and the ATF are investigating the source of the natural gas that they said caused the explosion.