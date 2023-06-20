Boil order issued for parts of St. Clair County under the Caseyville Water System

The order was issued Tuesday afternoon for parts of St. Clair County that are under the Caseyville Water System.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A boil water order was issued Tuesday afternoon for parts of St. Clair County that are under the Caseyville Water System.

According to the St. Claire County Emergency Management Agency, the following areas are affected:

Hollywood Heights area

The Tanglewood subdivision

Highway 159

Bethel Mine Road between Highway 159 and Carol Louise Drive

East/West Brookhaven Drive

Officials did not say the reason for the order or for how long it would be in place.