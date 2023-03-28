Bond reduced for Iron County man arrested in alleged parental kidnapping scheme

“I told the court I was ready to go to trial this afternoon,” said Attorney Scott Rosenblum. “I’m 100% convinced that the case will fail."

POTOSI, Mo. — Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett and Deputies Matt Cozad and Chase Bresnahan are still behind bars nearly two weeks after they were arrested for what’s being called a parental kidnapping scheme.

“We’re shocked that the judge didn’t lower the bond in this case,” said Attorney Gabe Crocker. “It seems to be in direct conflict with the Missouri State statute, so we’ll be filing an appeal to have this looked at by somebody else. This is unprecedented, and it’s very dangerous.”

Six days after Judge Tony Dorsett lowered their bonds by hundreds of thousands of dollars he declined to do so again.

“Cash bonds, and a bond this heavy, is shocking,” said Crocker. “I really don’t have another word for it.”

However, the fourth defendant in this case, Iron County resident Rick Gaston could soon be out of jail after Judge Dorsett agreed to allow him out on a $50,000 surety bond provided he wears a GPS monitor.

“I told the court I was ready to go to trial this afternoon,” said Attorney Scott Rosenblum. “I’m 100% convinced that the case will fail, and that we will be able to acquit these gentlemen because these charges are not well placed.”

Attorney Scott Rosenblum told 5 on Your Side he’s confident in making that assessment, based on an active 2022 court order between Gaston and the alleged victim in this case.

“Deputies went above and beyond and actually called the judge about this,” said Crocker. “Yet, the state is insisting that they couldn’t.”

“I would’ve been doing the same thing,” said Rosenblum. “If you thought you had an irrational mother of your child, objectively irrational, where your child is in danger and you have a court order that’s being violated it’s within his right, your right, and my right to go enforce that court order.”

That’s why they believe the charges against their clients should be nullified before the case gets back to court.

“This is a dangerous precedent,” said Crocker. “I was on the phone yesterday with two statewide law enforcement associations who are gravely concerned about the actions being taken by this prosecutor because it has dangerous ramifications for law enforcement.”

It's worth noting that Judge Dorsett has repeatedly stated that Burkett, Bresnahan and Cozad present a danger to both society and the victim in this case.