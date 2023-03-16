Iron County Sheriff, two deputies and former employee jailed on charges including street gang activities, stalking and attempted kidnapping

The Missouri Highway Patrol conducted the investigation and all of the men are now in Washington County jail.

IRON COUNTY, Mo. — The Iron County Sheriff, undersheriff and two deputies have been charged with multiple crimes including street gang activities, misusing 911, stalking, making a false report, looking up criminal records under false pretense and attempted kidnapping.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is now assisting with policing duties in the county about 95 miles south of St. Louis, and all of men have been booked into the Washington County jail.

Sheriff Jeff Burkett, Deputy Chase Bresnahan, Deputy Matt Cozad and former sheriff’s department employee Donald “Rick” Gaston are among those charged.

There are about 9,500 people in Iron County, according to the 2020 census.

The Missouri Highway Patrol conducted the investigation, according to court documents.

According to charging documents, the charges stem from a domestic incident between Gaston and the mother of his children on Feb. 8. According to documents, he was "physically aggressive" with the woman.

Court documents allege that between February 10 and 11, Burkett, Gaston, Gresnahan and Cozad tried to help Gaston kidnap his daughter following a domestic incident involving Gaston and the mother of that child.

The men made a fake request for the detention and arrest of the mother of the child to the Washington County 911 dispatch center to help facilitate the kidnapping of the child, according to the documents.

The men are also accused of putting a fake “stop and hold” instruction on the child’s mother’s record, so if any police officer stopped her, she would be detained. The men are also accused of getting the mother and daughter’s real-time location by fraudulently obtaining a ping from their cellphones. Gaston then used that information to go to a location in Jefferson County where they were seeking “refuge” from him, according to the documents.

The sheriff is accused of obtaining criminal history information under false pretense by telling Washington County 911 dispatchers that the child’s mother had kidnapped her daughter, was intoxicated and that the child had been injured.

When trying to locate the child's mother, one of the dispatchers asked Burkett some follow-up questions. Burkett responded by saying it was being done at Gaston's request, and the dispatcher said he could hear another man's voice saying the same thing, "as if the unidentified male was telling Burkett what to say" according to court documents.

The sheriff is also accused of misusing emergency telephone services for making repeated calls to 911 for nonemergency situations, causing operators or equipment to be in use when emergency situations may have needed such operators or equipment, according to the documents.

The sheriff also allegedly caused a false report to be made to Washington County 911 Dispatch that a parental kidnapping had occurred and that the child’s life was in danger because of her mother’s actions, according to court documents.

Burkett was charged with:

participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities

conspiracy to commit Class A/B/C felonies

first-degree attempted kidnapping

second-degree stalking

obtaining criminal history info under false pretenses

misusing 911

and making a false report

Bresnahan was charged with

participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities

two counts of conspiracy to commit Class A/B/C felonies

first-degree stalking

second-degree stalking

obtaining criminal history info under false pretenses

and misusing 911

Cozad was charged with:

participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities

two counts of conspiracy to commit Class A/B/C felonies

first-degree stalking

second-degree stalking

and misusing 911

Gaston was charged with:

participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities

attempted parental kidnapping

conspiracy to commit Class A/B/C felonies

first-degree stalking

second-degree stalking

making a false report

Dorsett is being held on a $500,000 bond, and the three others are being held on $400,000 bonds.