'It's hard losing a friend.' Neighbors react to the shooting death of 10-year-old boy from Belleville, Illinois

Neighbors call the tragedy that happened Monday night heart-wrenching, and the worst possible start to the Fourth of July holiday.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Family and neighbors are grieving the death of a 10-year-old boy. Monday night, he was shot and killed outside his home in Belleville, Illinois.

KSDK's Paula Vasan spoke with the boy’s mother through tears. She simply said whoever killed her son better get caught.

Neighbors told us bullet holes in the window of the home where the boy lived are reminders of a life taken too soon. They said a 10-year-old boy was standing outside his home in Belleville, Illinois when he was shot to death.

Cameron Clark, who was a friend of the boy who died, lives down the street, and his parents agreed to let us talk with him. The two boys went to Henry Raab Elementary School together.

Last night, Cameron learned he’d never ride the school bus with his friend again.

“There was something on Facebook and my mom told me, and I just got really sad. I saw, like all the ambulances and police cars over there," Cameron said.

He told us he doesn’t understand why anyone would shoot his friend … a boy who loved making people laugh, video games, and watching basketball with his brother and sister. Now, he’s scared for his own life.

“I just get scared to, like, leave my yard and stuff because I don't know if it could happen to me," he said.

His father told 5 On Your Side he moved with his family to the neighborhood nine years ago.

“It's kind of a shocker because there's not a lot that goes on around here. A lot of kids are always playing, there's really no drama or hardly anything like that," Bryan Clark, a neighbor, said.

Now, with the death of a child to gun violence, he wants more for his community and for his 11-year-old son.

“Just more people looking out for each other. Maybe a little more police patrols or something," Clark said.

“I'm sad. I'm upset because it's hard losing a friend," Cameron said.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name yet, as they continue to notify his family. In the meantime, people in the neighborhood call the tragedy that happened Monday night heart-wrenching, and the worst possible start to the Fourth of July holiday.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is still waiting to hear back from the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office in reference to the next of kin being notified.