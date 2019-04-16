ST. LOUIS – Pooches in the ballpark returns to Busch Stadium in May.

Fans who purchase one of the 350 all-inclusive tickets can bring their pups with them to the game on May 25 against the Atlanta Braves.

Tickets go on sale April 17 at 10 a.m. and will not last long, the Cardinals said. Tickets for the only game this season where dogs can join their owners inside Busch Stadium are $160. Each ticket is good for one person and one dog, it includes an exclusive pet goodie bag with Purina samples, coupons and swag along with access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with unlimited water, soda and beer.

This will be the ‘15th Annual Purina Pooches in the Ballpark’ game.

Here’s the lineup for May 25

Canine Costume Parade 4:45 p.m.

All four-legged ticket-holders and owners will show off their favorite Cardinals gear in a pregame costume parade around the Busch Stadium warning track.

Purina Pro Plan Performance Team Show 5:25 p.m.

Watch incredibly talented, athletic canines perform exciting tricks and catch flying discs on Busch Stadium’s outfield.

Purina Pooches in the Ballpark 6:15 p.m.

Hundreds of canine Cardinals fans will join their owners in the designated pooch-friendly sections of Busch Stadium to cheer on the home team against the Braves.

There will also be a special ‘YADI’ dog bowl thanks to Purina – 30,000 fans who are ages 16 or older will get one.

Dogs are only allowed in designated Pooches sections, click here for more information.