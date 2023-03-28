$44 million Broadview Hotel redevelopment breaks ground

It's the largest project in the Metro East town since The Casino Queen in 1993.

ST. LOUIS — A $44 million redevelopment project of the historic Broadview Hotel broke ground in Downtown East St. Louis on Tuesday.

"Even though it's dreary, the sun is shining," Mayor Robert Eastern III said.

The Broadview Hotel opened in the 1920s. Nearly a century later, it's in desperate need of a makeover. State and local leaders, public and private dollars and non-profits helped to revitalize this building.

When completed, the hotel will have 110 apartments and 20,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

"With 110 people moving downtown, there's room for shops and businesses to grow," Eastern said.

Yaphett El-Amin with Efficacy Consulting and Development is one of the leading faces of this project.

As a black woman fighting to better a predominantly African-American community, she said it was a priority to add 200 jobs and $100 million in construction revenue to this area.

"The real victory will be when the 110 families stand in this building and we see the faces of mature adults who sacrifice for this community," El-Amin said. "We are looking for that juice and sandwich shop owner. Entrepreneurs with that spirit ready to go. We are looking to you to come to the new Broadview."

Mayor Eastern said this will be a catalyst for growth in East St. Louis.

The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.