2 St. Louis-area restaurants announce closures

"It's a tough one, it's a tough one to swallow," said Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ Owner and Pitmaster David Sandusky.

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-area restaurants are closing their doors this month, according to social media posts shared this week.

Tapped in Maplewood, which offers wood-fired pizzas and self-pour taps, announced Wednesday that it will close its only location at 7278 Manchester Road on May 28. The restaurant said it is "seeking the right fit for someone to take over our lease," and provided an email for those interested (info@tappedstl.com).

The owners of Tapped addressed the philanthropic work the business has done for local charities through its "Local Charity of the Week Program," which started five years ago when the location opened and has raised over $200,000, the restaurant said.

The other area restaurant closing is Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ at 1280 Columbia Center in Columbia, Illinois. Owner and Pitmaster David Sandusky made the announcement in a Facebook video Thursday, stating the restaurant would close Friday at 2 p.m.

"We've worked real hard for this concept, we love this concept, and we love the community. We love Columbia," Sandusky said in the video. "It's a tough one, it's a tough one to swallow."

Sandusky expanded his barbecue spot to Columbia, Illinois, in July 2020 — in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.