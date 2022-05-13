Hot Box Cookies is opening its 6th area location. Here's where

The dessert shop offers guests a dozen cookie flavors, as well as ice cream sandwiches, icing sandwiches, cookie cakes and catering services.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Hot Box Cookies has opened its sixth location in the St. Louis area — this time at the Streets of St. Charles development.

Located at 1650 Beale St., between Bar Louie and AMC Theatres, this Hot Box location is owned by franchisees Dan and Michele Fitzgerald. The dessert shop offers guests a dozen cookie flavors, as well as ice cream sandwiches, icing sandwiches (your choice of cookie sandwiched with vanilla icing), cookie cakes and catering services.

"We are excited to have opened the newest Hot Box Cookies in such a popular, thriving area," the Fitzgeralds said in a statement. "This is a great location for the Hot Box concept, and I feel we add a fun, fast-casual option to customers at The Streets who are looking for a sweet treat."

Hot Box will host a grand opening event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will include local vendors and a special appearance by Cookie Monster.

The St. Louis-based dessert brand already has local stores in Creve Couer, Clayton, Central West End, Tower Grove South and Kirkwood. Hot Box also has a location in Lawrence, Kansas, as well as Columbia, Missouri, which is where the brand first launched. Ryan Rich serves as CEO of Hot Box Cookies.

"Their dedication to delivery and the quality of the product that is conveyed will make Hot Box Cookies a good addition to and a great success at Streets of St. Charles," Patty Kueneke, a senior leasing representative for Cullinan Properties, which owns the St. Charles development, said in a statement.

