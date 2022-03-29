A look inside the new hotel in Chesterfield's Wildhorse mixed-use development

AC Hotels by Marriott are "urban-inspired, modern lifestyle branded hotels," officials said.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A new AC Hotel by Marriott opened to guests Monday in the new $80 million Wildhorse mixed-use development in Chesterfield.

South Bend, Indiana-based Great Lakes Capital, a real estate private equity firm, partnered with Schahet Hotels LLC, an Indianapolis-based hotel development and management firm, on the new AC Hotel St. Louis Chesterfield.

The 128-room hotel, located at 16461 Wild Horse Creek Road, anchors the east end of the upscale Wildhorse development, which includes 188 luxury apartment units, a 15,000-square-foot Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse with a rooftop bar and 10,000 square feet of service retail that is fully leased. Great Lakes Capital is developing Wildhorse with partner Pearl Capital Management. The hotel has been in the works since 2019.

AC Hotels by Marriott are "urban-inspired, modern lifestyle branded hotels," officials said. The brand's décor and curated art are designed for business and "culturally minded" travelers and local residents.

“We believe the upscale nature of the hotel, sophisticated finishes and distinctive bar will become a destination for travelers and locals and are delighted for everyone to see it,” Kristen Sawdon, director of development with Great Lakes Capital, said in a press release.

The 81,521-square-foot new AC Hotel, which had its "soft" opening last week, features an upscale lobby bar offering specialty cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, and 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The hotel's AC Kitchen menu features European-inspired breakfast offerings, such as hand-shaved prosciutto and freshly baked croissants. The AC Lounge offers a curated cocktail, beer and wine list and tapas-inspired menu in the evening.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring the unique Marriott AC concept to St. Louis County,” said Greg Schahet, president and CFO of Schahet Hotels. “Everything about the Wildhorse development is high-end and the Marriott philosophy of providing guests with the most curated, thoughtful stay possible fits perfectly.”