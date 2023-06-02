Advantage Capital's Empower the Change Fund makes 1st investment, helps close 'racial wealth gap'

The fund was created in response to the 2020 social unrest after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

ST. LOUIS — Advantage Capital has made its first investment from a fund created to provide capital to minority-owned businesses with the goal of helping to “close the racial wealth gap," officials said.

The Empower the Change Fund LP is loaning $7.5 million to Tannis Fussell of Ascentria Capital and James Collins of Eastwood Capital to acquire majority ownership of a long-haul trucking company, Warren, Michigan-based General Trucking. Terms were not disclosed of the subordinated debt. Fussell is based in Miami and and Collins is in New York City.