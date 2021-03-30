Anheuser-Busch to invest $100M in St. Louis for novel grain repurposing facility

The move is part of the brewer’s plan to invest $1 billion over the next two years at its U.S. facilities in 26 states

ST. LOUIS — Global brewer Anheuser-Busch has announced that it will spend $100 million for an innovative grain repurposing facility on its St. Louis brewery campus.

The investment will result in the primary site of EverGrain, a sustainable ingredient company backed by A-B. The move is part of the brewer’s plan to invest $1 billion over the next two years at its U.S. facilities in 26 states to drive recovery and restart the economy in the wake of COVID-19.

Officials said EverGrain uses grain from the brewing process and transforms barley into ingredients that can be used in a variety of food and beverage products. The new facility will be EverGrain’s first full-scale production facility and create 50 “long-term” jobs officials said.

The facility is slated for Stockhouse 10 on A-B’s campus in Soulard, according to a release. A formal announcement is set to take place there this morning with A-B leaders and officials with the city of St. Louis.

Currently, EverGrain makes products at a $15 million, small-scale facility at A-B’s Newark, New Jersey, brewery. Officials said that brewery will continue to be used for small-batch production and testing until the St. Louis facility comes online, though an opening date was not given.

“This investment in our hometown of St. Louis brings together two critical priorities for Anheuser-Busch: playing a leading role in the country’s economic recovery and leveraging our world class innovation capabilities to create a more sustainable future,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “From finding more sustainable ways to produce and deliver our brands, to adapting our portfolio to meet changing tastes, we are always challenging ourselves to dream bigger and find innovative solutions to bring high-quality products to our consumers.”