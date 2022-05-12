Anheuser-Busch is putting its name inside St. Louis City SC's soon-to-open stadium. Here's where.

Financial terms of the sponsorship agreement were not disclosed. In addition to City SC, Anheuser-Busch sponsors 13 other MLS teams.

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is putting its brand on another sports stadium in St. Louis.

Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC said Thursday it has inked a long-term sponsorship agreement with Anheuser-Busch that includes the brewer having naming rights to a portion of its soon-to-open Centene Stadium. The deal also makes Anheuser-Busch the official beer sponsor of City SC and a “founding” corporate partner of the upstart sports franchise.

Financial terms of the sponsorship agreement were not disclosed.

“Anheuser-Busch is thrilled to be a part of St. Louis’ newest professional sports team, St. Louis CITY SC,” said Matt Davis, head of sports marketing at Anheuser-Busch. “As fan passions and interests shift and our portfolio continues to grow, it’s important to build league, team, and player partnerships that match the evolving landscape. St. Louis is not only an incredible soccer town, but also a very passionate beer city, and we are so excited to be part of the St. Louis City SC team and their vision for St. Louis.”

In addition to City SC, Anheuser-Busch sponsors 13 other MLS teams.

Through its deal with the local franchise, Anheuser-Busch receives naming rights for a 14,000-square-foot premium fan space that will be called the ULTRA Club and is located on the south end of Centene Stadium. City SC said the ULTRA Club is sold out for the team’s 2023 inaugural season and includes floor-to-ceiling windows, provides 360-degree views of the stadium’s field and city, and offers 17 programmable LED screens on its ceiling. It will also have two kitchens that City SC says will offer fans “live cooking demonstrations and tasting options by local and visiting chefs.” The ULTRA Club will also be available to book for private events like corporate outings and weddings, beginning in September. Construction on Centene Stadium is expected to wrap up in July.



City SC Chief Revenue Officer Dennis Moore said the MLS team engaged in conversations with several brewers as it pursued its official beer partner. Moore said conversations with Anheuser-Busch date back several years, to when he joined the franchise in 2020, shortly after MLS awarded St. Louis a team in August 2010.

“Even from my early days here, starting in 2020, Anheuser-Busch was very interested in our ownership group and the brand that we were creating and really the vision about how we can use sport to create an environment in the city that transcends a soccer team. Anheuser-Busch, with their roots in St. Louis, really was impassioned with that idea,” Moore said.

Moore said he has had previous experience working with Anheuser-Busch during his tenure in the NFL, where he previously worked for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.

“Anheuser-Busch in the sports marketing industry is synonymous with being the best sports marketers out there. Being the most creative. Being the most innovative,” he said.