$30M apartment complex in Maplewood finishes construction

The Sunnen Station apartment complex at Manchester and South Hanley roads in Maplewood has finished its second phase after 16 months of construction.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — The $30 million second phase of the first new apartment construction in Maplewood in many years has finished and is open for leasing.

The Sunnen Station apartment complex at Manchester and South Hanley roads in Maplewood has finished its second phase after 16 months of construction, creating 121 new units, an attached two-level parking garage with 61,000 square feet and indoor-outdoor recreational facilities.

The project was developed by the Sunnen family in collaboration with Cozad Commercial Real Estate. The general contractor for construction was Holland Construction Services, which also built the first phase of apartments.

The first phase of the project opened in 2017 and is connected to the latest phase by a parking lot, according to a news release. The site of the second group of apartments was once the site of several single-family homes but had been vacant for the last several years before construction, a spokesperson said. The entire complex is next to the Sunnen Station MetroLink station and Sunnen Business Park.

“Phase 1 of Sunnen Station Apartments is currently 100% occupied so we knew there was clearly a need for this type of development in the area,” Cozad CRE Principal G.T. Cozad said in a statement.