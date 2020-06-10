Big health system’s St. Louis employees will work from home – for good

The announcement — the first of its kind for a large St. Louis-based firm or organization — has the potential to shake up the local office market

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based health system Ascension said Monday that most of its 1,200 area employees will work remotely for good, as it reviews a significant office portfolio here.

In a statement to the Business Journal, Ascension said the "flexible workforce approach was accelerated by the success of Ascension's associates as they quickly adapted to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Our associates have told us that they like this new way of working, and we're excited to be able to make this transition, which is about reimagining the way we work in order to enable our associates to flourish in a convenient, flexible and productive way that is sustainable over the long term and supports their health and well-being," CEO Joseph Impicciche said in a statement.

Ascension has at least five facilities in the area, including IT offices in Edmundson in North County, 4600 Edmundson Road, and offices for a venture fund in Clayton, 101 S. Hanley Road. A Westport office, 11775 Borman Drive, manages commercial and self-insured risk functions.

Ascension owns the Edmundson property. KBS Capital Advisors owns the Hanley property, and an entity tied to Doug Holtzman owns the Westport property.

Ascension said it would review that footprint "over the coming months," but it made clear that its physical office space could dwindle.

"The majority of Ascension's St. Louis-based associates will continue to regularly work remotely, while occasionally gathering in an Ascension office for meetings, collaboration or other business needs," it said.

