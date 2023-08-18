x
Developer says it’s still pursuing $300M AT&T tower project in downtown St. Louis

Advantes Development Group, led by Gretchen and Brian Minges, is best known for its apartment redevelopments in the historic Laclede's Landing area of downtown.
Credit: Colliers International
This rendering shows the AT&T tower as 'The Beacon on Chestnut,' with light drawing more attention to it in the downtown St. Louis skyline.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based developer Advantes Development Group said Friday the firm is still pursuing a redevelopment of the vacant AT&T tower downtown, the state's largest office building, despite a media report this week that the plan had been dropped.

Gretchen Minges of Advantes said in an email to the Business Journal that the developer is still moving forward with the proposal as previously outlined – an up to $300 million project that would see the vacant 44-story skyscraper become a “vertical city,” with 306 apartments, modern office space, retail and a 300-room hotel, along with shared amenities for use by building tenants.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

