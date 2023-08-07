3 restaurants to relocate from Botanical Heights neighborhood

Elaia, Olio and Nixta restaurants will cease operating in Botanical Heights as of Dec. 31.

ST. LOUIS — Ben Poremba, whose Bengelina Hospitality Group operates a number of local restaurant concepts, says he is moving three of them from St. Louis' Botanical Heights neighborhood after failed attempts to buy their respective buildings.

Poremba said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon that his Elaia, Olio and Nixta restaurants will cease operating in Botanical Heights as of Dec. 31 this year, to reopen later in the Delmar Maker District. That district is located along Delmar Boulevard between Kingshighway and Union.

Elaia is a Mediterranean fine-dining spot at 1634 Tower Grove Ave. and the "flagship" of James Beard semifinalist Poremba, according to his group's website. Olio, located adjacent at 1634 Tower Grove Ave. in a renovated gas station, is a wine bar with Mediterranean and Middle-eastern fare. Nixta, at 1621 Tower Grove Ave., serves contemporary dishes "with nods to Mexico and the 'American Mediterranean,'" according to the company.

