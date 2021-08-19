New apartment complex with views overlooking Busch Stadium could open by next year's Cardinals season

The project hopes to capitalize on the popularity of One Cardinal Way, the apartment complex next to the stadium in Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS — A new apartment complex across from Busch Stadium that will cater to baseball fans with rooftop game views, called Ballpark Heights, could debut just in time for the Cardinals’ home opener next year.

Creve Coeur-based commercial real estate investment firm Bamboo Equity Partners is spending $12.5 million to redevelop the 92,322-square-foot former office building at 300 S. Broadway in downtown St. Louis into 78 market-rate apartments with ballpark views. The project hopes to capitalize on the popularity of One Cardinal Way, the apartment complex next to the stadium in Ballpark Village. That complex, with 29 stories and 297 units, was 90% rented as of this spring and is currently fully booked, developer Cordish Cos. said.

With construction for Ballpark Heights on schedule so far, pre-leasing is slated to begin in September or October with the opening of model apartments. The target is to begin leasing the first apartments by the time opening day rolls around in April, Bamboo founder and Managing Principal Dan Dokovic told the Business Journal. The general contractor for the renovation is St. Louis-based Brinkmann Constructors, and the architect is St. Louis design firm Arcturis.

The location at the corner of Broadway and Clark next to the stadium will take advantage of those interested in renting apartments next to the baseball stadium by offering a rooftop lounge to see games in action, similar to amenities offered from Ballpark Village. The rooftop lounge, with outdoor seating and an indoor bar area, will offer views of Cardinals games on one side and the Gateway Arch grounds on the other, Dokovic said.

Bamboo bought the building for $3.6 million last year in what Dokovic said at the time was a "once in a lifetime deal next to one of the most iconic stadiums in the world."

Now that construction is underway, Dokovic is still just as enthusiastic about the location.