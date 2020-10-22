Bar in The Grove closes permanently

"We will always remember the love, the laughs, and the amazing moments we shared with you all," the bar and show venue said in a social media post.

ST. LOUIS — Monocle, a cocktail bar on the western edge of The Grove business district, has permanently closed, it said Wednesday.

Monocle, at 4510 Manchester Ave., was developed in 2015 by the Bacchus Entertainment Group, its website says. It said it was under new management as of July 2020.

It had reopened after the strict lockdown period this past spring.

The building at 4510 Manchester is owned by an entity tied to Amrit Gil of Restoration St. Louis.

