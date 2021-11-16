St. Louis metro area to get new beef processing plant, create 1,300 jobs

The new plant would generate $1 billion in economic impact in Missouri, state officials said Tuesday. Final approval is still needed.

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — American Foods Group (AFG) has chosen Warren County as the site for a planned new beef processing facility, pending final approval.

The new plant would create over 1,300 new jobs and generate $1 billion in economic impact in Missouri, state officials said Tuesday.

Green Bay, Wisconsin-based AFG potentially would invest $450 million in the Warren County region, officials said. The new plant's annual payroll is expected to be over $80 million, with a wage above Warren County's average, according to a state press release.

The Greater Warren County Economic Development Council (GWCEDC), Missouri Partnership, Greater St. Louis Inc. and Warren County officials began working with AFG in the spring as the company evaluated locations in multiple states, officials said.

Warren County and the state of Missouri will consider "potential partnership strategies," to help facilitate AFG's investment the state, with that process to be complete in spring 2022, according to a release.

A request to a state spokeswoman for information about possible state incentives offered to AFG wasn't immediately returned. A news release from the state did not identify a specific location for the plant in Warren County, which is on the far western edge of the St. Louis metro area.

“Missouri is able to compete for projects of this magnitude because of our strong agriculture community and business-friendly economy,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. "We are excited that Missouri is the planned location and remain committed to supporting the company as this project continues to develop in our state.”