Behavioral Health Response names new CEO

Behavioral Health Response, a St. Louis-based behavioral health services nonprofit, looked internally for its new leader. It named Tiffany Lacy Clark as CEO.

ST. LOUIS — Behavioral Health Response, a St. Louis-based behavioral health services nonprofit, looked internally for its new leader.

The organization on Monday named Tiffany Lacy Clark, who has served as BHR's chief operating officer since 2020, as its new president and CEO, effective May 1.

She succeeds Pat Coleman, who announced last month that she'd be leaving the organization after 26 years.

Lacy Clark brings over 20 years of experience in behavioral health and business administration to her new post, officials said. Prior to joining BHR, Lacy Clark has been vice president of clinical operations for behavioral health organization Places for People.